TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Zhejiang Guangsha Lions have been fined by the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) after substituting the face of Mao Zedong, the founding father of the Chinese Communist Party, with the team's mascot on a pre-game promotional poster.

The NT$4.3 million (US$142,000) fine came in response to a promotional image posted by the team on social media on Thursday (Dec. 12). The image is a reference to the communist revolutionary and parodies one of the most iconic political posters from China's Cultural Revolution.

The Lions are shown wearing red neckerchiefs that resemble those worn by the red guards, militant high school and university students that Mao used for propaganda purposes and to destroy the gravesites of notable pre-communism figures. Mao's face has been substituted with the team's mascot on the poster, with the slogan "If you are behind, you will take a beating" printed beneath it, reported CNA.

In a statement, the CBA committee said that the poster had had an "extremely negative social impact" and urged other teams in the league to "promote the core values of communism" and "share positive energy" with their fans. Chinese netizens also bashed the Lions for damaging Mao's image, with some even saying that the team's owner should be "charged with the death penalty," reported Liberty Times.