TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Spies might be condemned to serve the rest of their life in prison, following amendments to the National Intelligence Work Act passed by the Legislative Yuan Friday (December 13).

Due to China’s relentless drive to annex Taiwan, even threatening the use of military force, Taiwan has been sensitive to infiltration by Chinese spies. Earlier in the week, a scheme was uncovered where nominal foundations and travel agencies helped provide potential Chinese visitors with fake letters of invitation.

The new amendments not only stipulated a maximum life sentence, but also made sure that prosecution of any violation of the act would not expire, the Central News Agency reported. The minimum prison sentence for spying was raised from seven to 10 years.

Taiwanese intelligence agents found guilty of abusing their position might face fines of up to NT$10 million (US$330,000) under the new legislation, according to the CNA report.

Under the changes, a whole range of government bodies from the Coast Guard to the military police and the National Immigration Agency were listed as “intelligence agencies.”

The amendments had been prepared, studied and discussed for a year before being passed in a third reading Friday, showing the world that Taiwan was serious about tackling the defense of its democratic values, legislators said.

