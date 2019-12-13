GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks placed defenseman Calvin de Haan on injured reserve Thursday with a right shoulder injury.

The 28-year-old de Haan got hurt during Tuesday night's 5-1 loss at Vegas. He had offseason surgery on the same shoulder.

De Haan has one goal and five assists in 29 games in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in a trade with Carolina in June.

The IR move was made retroactive to Tuesday.

The last-place Blackhawks have been riddled by injuries, but defenseman Olli Maatta is expected to return for Thursday night's game at Arizona. Maatta had been sidelined by an illness.

