FBN--Seahawks-Panthers Preview Capsule

SEATTLE (10-3) at CAROLINA (5-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Seahawks 7-6; Panthers 6-7

SERIES RECORD — Seahawks lead 9-4

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat the Panthers 30-27, Nov. 25, 2018

LAST WEEK — Seahawks lost to Rams 28-12: Panthers lost to Falcons 40-20

AP PRO32 RANKING — Redskins No. 30, Panthers No. 18

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (3), PASS (11).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (13), PASS (29).

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (12), PASS (13).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (29), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Win would give Seahawks 7-1 road record for season, best in franchise history. ... Seahawks coach Pete Carroll needs one win to reach 100 regular-season victories in career. Currently has 108 wins regular and postseason combined. ... QB Russell Wilson needs one win to tie Tom Brady for most by QB in first eight seasons with 86. ... Wilson needs 349 yards passing to move past Matt Hasselback for top spot on franchise all-time list. ... Wilson has 82.7 passer rating in past four games. He had 118.2 through first nine. ... Chris Carson sixth RB in franchise history to post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Needs 95 yards rushing to set career high. ... WR Tyler Lockett needs 126 yards receiving to become eighth player in franchise history with 1,000 yards receiving in a season. Last was Doug Baldwin in 2016. ... WR DK Metcalf likely to move into second place on franchise all-time list for yards receiving by rookie. Metcalf leads NFL rookies in catches (50) and yards (783). ... Seahawks had no sacks and just four QB hits last week vs. Rams. ... DE Ziggy Ansah hopeful to return after missing last week with shoulder injury. ... S Quandre Diggs has three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 13 tackles in four games with Seahawks. ... Panthers are 2-4 at home. ... QB Kyle Allen has lost five straight starts and has 12 INTs during that span. ... RB Christian McCaffrey needs 274 yards receiving to join Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as only players with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in same season. ... Panthers are minus-12 in takeaway-giveaway category in last five games. ... DJ Moore is youngest Panthers WR to post 1,000 yards receiving in season. ... Panthers have allowed 50 sacks, second most in NFL. ... Fantasy tip: TE Ian Thomas may start again for Greg Olsen, who is in concussion protocol. Thomas had five catches for 57 yards and TD against Falcons last week.

