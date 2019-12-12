Relatives of passengers of a missing military plane arrive in a Chilean military airplane to an airbase in Punta Arenas, Chile, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 20... Relatives of passengers of a missing military plane arrive in a Chilean military airplane to an airbase in Punta Arenas, Chile, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Searchers using planes, ships and satellites were combing the Drake Passage on Tuesday, hunting for the plane carrying 38 people that vanished en route to an Antartica base. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile's defense minister said Thursday that human remains have been found from a military aircraft that disappeared on a flight to Antarctica.

The plane was carrying 38 passengers when it took off from southernmost Chile on Monday. Searchers on Wednesday found debris floating the water believed to be from the plane.

The C-130 Hercules military transport plane was bound for a Chilean base on the frozen continent.