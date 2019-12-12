TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Outdoor education expert Wang Shyu-jye (王世杰) was invited to participate in the production of an episode of the I-Fun Learning website's Celebrity Interviews unit, and the video shows Wang’s enthusiasm for outdoor education and for encouraging children to adopt an attitude of self-directed learning.

The episode shows students from Kaohsiung’s Sih-Wei Primary School embark on a "learning through travel" project in which they try their hand at aerial photography on the coast. After they finished, the students uploaded their work online, enabling viewers to click on parts of Taiwan's coastline for a detailed aerial image and accompanying description.

The coastline topic and “learning through travel” exercise was decided by the students, as it went along with a unit called “Taiwan coastline” in their fifth grade social studies textbooks.

The course was originally a stale textbook unit about Taiwan’s rivers and coastal terrain. After exploring the possibilities of aerial photography, however, each student got the chance to design their own course and travel plan.

The students were greatly motivated to learn after they learned how to operate a camera drone as the spirit of self-directed learning was activated. They decided their own travel itineraries as well the contents of their chosen courses — in line with the objective of self-directed learning objective laid out by national curriculum guidelines for the first 12 years of education.

One student, Hou Bing-chen (侯秉宸), says the activities involving aerial photography were fun because the class got to assemble camera drones.

Student Wang Yan-ning (王彥甯), who worked as a director, reporter, and drone operator for the team, said she liked the job of director the most. She added that the director’s job was not as difficult as she had expected, as it mainly involved letting the drone operator know “how you want the scene to be shot and how to present the unique features of the place.”

Wang said he encourages students to participate in outdoor activities and enjoy Taiwan’s natural scenery because the outdoors can teach them more than the classroom can.



(National Academy for Educational Research photos)