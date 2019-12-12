Mourners line up to pay their respects to Chow Tsz-lok, a student who fell his death at a parking garage during a protest in November, in Hong Kong, T... Mourners line up to pay their respects to Chow Tsz-lok, a student who fell his death at a parking garage during a protest in November, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mourners line up to pay their respects to Chow Tsz-lok, a student who fell his death at a parking garage during a protest in November, in Hong Kong, T... Mourners line up to pay their respects to Chow Tsz-lok, a student who fell his death at a parking garage during a protest in November, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A mourner wipes her eyes after paying respects to Chow Tsz-lok, a student who fell his death at a parking garage during a protest in November, in Hong... A mourner wipes her eyes after paying respects to Chow Tsz-lok, a student who fell his death at a parking garage during a protest in November, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Mourners leave after paying their respects to Chow Tsz-lok, a student who fell his death at a parking garage during a protest in November, in Hong Kon... Mourners leave after paying their respects to Chow Tsz-lok, a student who fell his death at a parking garage during a protest in November, in Hong Kong, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of people joined an evening demonstration among Hong Kong's skyscrapers on Thursday marking six months since the city's protest movement began.

The crowd chanted “Hong Kong people, revenge!" in anger at police use of tear gas and widespread arrests.

The “United We Stand” rally came amid concerns from some protesters that the movement is flagging as it enters its seventh month, as the government shows no signs of making further concessions.

It also comes as the government is facing stepped-up pressure to agree to an independent probe of police violence that has angered many in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.