Presidents Cup Pairings

Royal Melbourne Golf Club Melbourne, Australia Friday Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 Foursomes

0002 GMT — Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson, United States, vs. Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International.

0015 GMT — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin, International

0028 GMT — Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, vs. Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International

0041 GMT — Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, United States, vs. Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An, International.

0054 GMT — Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland, United States, vs. Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, International.