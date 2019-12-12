Presidents Cup Pairings

|Royal Melbourne Golf Club
|Melbourne, Australia
|Friday
|Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
|Foursomes
0002 GMT — Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson, United States, vs. Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International.
0015 GMT — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin, International
0028 GMT — Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, vs. Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International
0041 GMT — Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, United States, vs. Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An, International.
0054 GMT — Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland, United States, vs. Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, International.