  1. Home
  2. World

Presidents Cup Pairings

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/12 17:13
Royal Melbourne Golf Club
Melbourne, Australia
Friday
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
Foursomes

0002 GMT — Matt Kuchar and Dustin Johnson, United States, vs. Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen, International.

0015 GMT — Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, United States, vs. Joaquin Niemann and Adam Hadwin, International

0028 GMT — Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, United States, vs. Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, International

0041 GMT — Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas, United States, vs. Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An, International.

0054 GMT — Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland, United States, vs. Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, International.