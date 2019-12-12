Taiwanese in Argentina full of Xmas spirit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With Christmas approaching, the Taiwan Presbyterian Church in Argentina, formed mostly by Taiwan citizens and emigrants, decided to give back to the community by distributing holiday gifts at a children's hospital.

On Wednesday (Dec. 11), the Taiwan-based church congregation visited hospitalized children and gave mid-sized Minion plush dolls as Christmas presents. Despite their various illnesses the children showed excitement on their faces when they received their toys.

Families of the patients were also given boxes of authentic pan dulces (pastries with raisins and candied fruit), which every Argentine home has at Xmas. Cecilia, a local hospital volunteer, said it was very kind of the Taiwanese to share their love and warmth with the community, reported CNA.

Established 28 years ago, the church partakes in many charity works, such as visiting indigenous groups in suburban Argentina and donating stationary to rural villagers. Pastor Chuang Chiou Wei (莊秋微) said the Christian organization would continue to spread love to those in need and to those who accepted them upon their arrival in the country two decades ago.



Taiwan Presbyterian Church in Argentina prepares boxes of pan dulces. (CNA photo)