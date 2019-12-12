Presidents Cup at a glance

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A brief look at the opening session Thursday from the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club:

SCORE: International 4, United States 1.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Tiger Woods made six birdies as he and Justin Thomas won, 4 and 3, against Marc Leishman and Joaquin Niemann. A hole was not halved until No. 8.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Hideki Matsuyama made a 25-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole for a 1-up as he and C.T. Pan defeated Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson.

TIGER TALES: Woods became the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since the first one in 1994. He won his 25th match, one short of the Presidents Cup record held by Phil Mickelson. It also was the first time he won a fourballs match at Royal Melbourne in five tries.

KEY STATISTIC: The Americans have outscored the International team, 50.5 to 22.5, in foursomes during the last seven Presidents Cup they have won.

NOTEWORTHY: The International team is leading for the first time since the second session in 2005.

QUOTEWORTHY: “We have to earn this cup.” — Tiger Woods, captain of a U.S. team that is has the highest combined world ranking of any U.S. team in Presidents Cup history.

FOURSOMES MATCHES FRIDAY: Matt Kuchar-Dustin Johnson vs. Adam Scott-Louis Oosthuizen; Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele vs. Joaquin Niemann-Adam Hadwin. Patrick Reed-Webb Simpson vs. Abraham Ancer-Marc Leishman. Tiger Woods-Justin Thomas vs. Hideki Matsuyama-Byeong Hun An; Rickie Fowler-Gary Woodland vs. Cameron Smith-Sungjae Im.

