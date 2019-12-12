TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Famed Taiwanese artist Yan Jhen-fa (顏振發) has lent color to the re-election campaign of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her running mate William Lai (賴清德) with his latest artwork — a huge hand-painted billboard of the two political heavyweights.

A photo posted on the Facebook account Chuang Mei Movies School (全美今日戲院手繪看板文創研習營) on Thursday (Dec. 12) features the 66-year-old artist. He's coloring a billboard featuring Tsai and Lai standing together, smiling.

Also in the picture is a title reading: “Event for the establishment of presidential campaign headquarters in Tainan,” suggesting the artwork will be used to mark the occasion. The Democratic Progressive Party is set to inaugurate its campaign headquarters Saturday in Tainan, a city in southern Taiwan long considered a stronghold of the party.

Known as the last active cinema poster artist in Taiwan, Yan has dedicated half a century to the art of hand-painting posters featuring Hollywood stars for Chuang Mei Theater. He has also embarked on creating artistic murals, including one for the British rock band "Coldplay" in Taipei last month, and a Gucci Art Wall on Yongkang Street last year.

Gucci Art Wall on Yongkang Street by Yan Jhen-fa (Gucci Facebook photo)