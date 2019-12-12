  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan ally Randall Schriver resigns from Pentagon

Assistant secretary of defense to leave office at end of December: RFA

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/12 16:36
Randall Schriver.

Randall Schriver. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – One of Taiwan’s strongest supporters in the Trump Administration, Randall Schriver, has tendered his resignation as assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported Wednesday (December 11).

He will leave the Pentagon at the end of this month due to “personal reasons,” the report said.

Schriver was a frequent visitor to Taiwan and often commented on the island’s situation, advocating strong United States support for its democracy and for its defense efforts.

He took office in January last year and maintained good relations with the three defense secretaries he served, RFA reported. Schriver was one of the first Trump Administration officials to use the term “concentration camps” to describe China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority.

Last June, he advocated turning Taiwan into a “normal” foreign military sales partner for the U.S. and described the island nation as a “natural partner” for its Indo-Pacific strategy.
Randall Schriver
Pentagon
defense
Department of Defense
Trump Administration

RELATED ARTICLES

US Congress to ban purchases of Chinese buses and railcars
US Congress to ban purchases of Chinese buses and railcars
2019/12/10 16:56
Congressional defense bill calls for creation of US-Taiwan cybersecurity task force
Congressional defense bill calls for creation of US-Taiwan cybersecurity task force
2019/12/10 15:55
Taiwan military to spend US$11 million on renovation of its U.S. offices
Taiwan military to spend US$11 million on renovation of its U.S. offices
2019/12/10 15:49
British Royal Navy ship sails through Taiwan Strait
British Royal Navy ship sails through Taiwan Strait
2019/12/07 15:52
Taiwan military relaxes ban on tattoos
Taiwan military relaxes ban on tattoos
2019/12/02 12:37