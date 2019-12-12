TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – One of Taiwan’s strongest supporters in the Trump Administration, Randall Schriver, has tendered his resignation as assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported Wednesday (December 11).

He will leave the Pentagon at the end of this month due to “personal reasons,” the report said.

Schriver was a frequent visitor to Taiwan and often commented on the island’s situation, advocating strong United States support for its democracy and for its defense efforts.

He took office in January last year and maintained good relations with the three defense secretaries he served, RFA reported. Schriver was one of the first Trump Administration officials to use the term “concentration camps” to describe China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority.

Last June, he advocated turning Taiwan into a “normal” foreign military sales partner for the U.S. and described the island nation as a “natural partner” for its Indo-Pacific strategy.

