TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office Director Zhang Xiaomin (張曉明) believes the protests in Hong Kong derive from a lack of clarity in Hong Kong's Basic Law.

On Wednesday (Dec. 11), People’s Daily published an article by Zhang titled, “How to Insist On and Complete ‘One Country, Two Systems.” CNA reported him as saying he was confident about the current system and it should be further improved, just like any other new policy.

Zhang reiterated the importance of following China’s constitution and the Basic Law under the “one country” principle. He also justified the Hong Kong government outlawing the Hong Kong National Party and refusing a working visa to British journalist Victor Mallet.

Zhang said one of the main reasons for the Hong Kong protests is that Article 23 of the Basic Law does not legislate against inciting subversion or preventing foreign government organizations campaigning. Article 23 has drawn substantial opposition in Hong Kong owing to its ambiguous definitions of illegal conduct, such as “incite rebellion” or “steal classified information” — and its constraints on freedom of speech.

Zhang claimed the protests have lasted more than 6 months because of foreign interference and local anti-governmental groups. He said reviewing the legislation was urgent to resolve the continuing havoc that is tearing the city apart.

Hong Kong and Macao do not have an innate right to high-level autonomy; the right is authorized by China’s central government, he claimed.