What happens when French meets Thai? From December 5th to January 23rd, Regent Taipei invited Thailand’s biggest celebrity chef and S. Pellegrino Asia’s Best 50 Best Restaurant Issaya Siamese Club’s Chef Ian Kittichai and Chef Jessada Khruapunt to Taiwan, to present Thai-styled French cuisine at B2 Taste Lab. Chef Ian Kittichai designed this event’s menu while Chef Khruapunt will be supervising operations. The menu features seasonal seafood and fruits from Taiwan, executed with French culinary methods and seasoned with Thai sauces and style. Lunch menu, featuring five dishes, starts at NT$1280, while the dinner menu, featuring eight dishes, starts at NT$2280; a three glasses wine pairing is priced at NT$990. Reservations available today.

Chef Kittichai, praised by the Bangkok Post as Thailand’s “Golden Boy”, came from humble beginnings. He helped his mother purchase fresh produce at dawn and sold his mother’s home-made curries after school in the afternoon. His mother then borrowed money to send him to England, and he began working at Waldorf Astoria to support himself. His hard work and talent was recognized by management and encouraged to enroll in London and Sydney’s culinary school. He then transitioned to working for Claude’s, a renowned restaurant in Sydney.

At 25 years old, he returned to Bangkok to work for Regent Bangkok (now Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel), where he collaborated with various renowned restaurants such as Four Seasons’ George V, The French Laundry and El Bulli in Spain. He was promoted to executive chef at age 30, overseeing the three restaurants in the hotel and became the first Thai executive chef of a five-star hotel in Thailand.

In 2004, he opened his eponymous restaurant Kittichai in New York City to critical acclaim and praised by authority magazines such as Travel+ Leisure, New York Times and Food+ Wine Magazine. In 2011, he began to operate Spot Dessert Bar, which serves various creatively plated desserts with Asian elements. Now, Chef Kittichai operates two restaurants, one dessert restaurant and a cooking school in Thailand, while operating various operations in Singapore, New York and globally. His Issaya Siamese Club restaurant has been chosen as S. Pellegrino Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants five year consecutively and chosen by Traveller magazine as the most popular restaurant in 2018.

Chef Jessada Kruapunt, age 29 - Chef Kittichai’s right-hand man – is the head chef at Issaya Siamese Club and has previously worked at Bangkok’s famed restaurants Le Beaulieu and Water Library as assistant head chef. He has also worked in Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland, and Australia.