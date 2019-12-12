Exit polls are expected shortly after voting ends at 2200 GMT.

The latest opinion polls put Johnson's Conservatives in the lead with a small, 28-seat majority after Labour gained ground in recent weeks.

Winter weather could impact voter turnout, with forecasters predicting icy temperatures, rain and snow.

Smaller parties could wind up playing a major role if the Conservatives and Labour fall short of a majority and need to form an alliance.

07:00 - Good morning! As they did in 2015 and 2017, voters in the UK are heading to the pollsfor a crucial general election. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservatives campaigned with a promise to "get Brexit done," while his rival Jeremy Corbyn and the opposition Labour Party have campaigned for a second referendum on whether to leave the European Union. Read more: Brexit looming, UK decides between Tories and Labour Preamble

On the eve of the election, Johnson made an appeal to voters in a video message, urging them to "vote one-nation Conservative party, get Brexit done and move our country forward."

In his final election rally, Corbyn took one last jab at Johnson, saying: "Boris Johnson won't just keep everything the same; he will make it worse ... It's time for real change for the many, not the few."

What are the issues at stake?

Brexit has dominated the campaign, with political deadlock over the UK's planned departure from the EU triggering Thursday's election in the first place. Concerns over Britain's beloved National Health Service, combating climate change, and Britain's economy also loomed over campaigning.

