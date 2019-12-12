TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s financial regulator unveiled on Thursday (Dec. 12) a three-pronged approach to boost the island nation’s financial competitive edge, as one report indicates it is struggling.

The Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), which gauges the competitiveness of financial centers around the world, placed Taiwan 34th out of 104 in the latest edition released in September. This reflects another drop on the index for the country, which stood at 21st in 2016 and 32nd in 2018, reported CNA.

In a legislative interpellation session, New Power Party (NPP) legislator Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) pressed Financial Supervisory Commission Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) about the issue, questioning whether action has been taken to address the issue. He stressed that Taiwan is sliding while China has been climbing over the years.

In response, Koo said Taiwan will work in three directions to boost its standing. This will include pushing for relaxed rules on financial products, expanding its offshore banking unit (OBU) business, and increasing the tenacity of financial institutions, according to the report.

Koo also expressed doubt about the credibility of the rankings’ publisher, Z/Yen Group, a London-based think tank and consultancy firm. The group has “good connections” with Beijing, he suggested, adding Taiwan's London office has been instructed to inquire about how the assessment indicators are analyzed in the survey.

Last week, the head of the financial regulator admitted there’s still a long way to go for Taiwan to edge out Hong Kong as a preferred regional financial hub. The language barrier, legal system, taxation, currency exchange system, and regulators' attitude towards risk are the main challenges facing Taiwan, he argued.