Through Wednesday, December 11, 2019
By Associated Press
2019/12/12 13:45
|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|33
|19
|36
|55
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|33
|19
|35
|54
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|31
|19
|29
|48
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|32
|18
|29
|47
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|32
|26
|20
|46
|John Carlson, WAS
|33
|12
|33
|45
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|32
|20
|24
|44
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|30
|15
|22
|37
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|30
|11
|26
|37
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|31
|14
|22
|36
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|30
|10
|26
|36
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|32
|19
|15
|34
|Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
|31
|13
|21
|34
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|33
|21
|12
|33
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|31
|12
|21
|33
|1 tied with 32 pts.