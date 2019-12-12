  1. Home
Through Wednesday, December 11, 2019

By  Associated Press
2019/12/12 13:45
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 33 19 36 55
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 33 19 35 54
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 31 19 29 48
Brad Marchand, BOS 32 18 29 47
David Pastrnak, BOS 32 26 20 46
John Carlson, WAS 33 12 33 45
Jack Eichel, BUF 32 20 24 44
Artemi Panarin, NYR 30 15 22 37
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 30 11 26 37
Patrick Kane, CHI 31 14 22 36
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 30 10 26 36
Auston Matthews, TOR 32 19 15 34
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 31 13 21 34
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 33 21 12 33
Elias Pettersson, VAN 31 12 21 33
1 tied with 32 pts.