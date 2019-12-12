TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points in his return to Toronto, Lou Williams had 18 and the Clippers won their third straight game Wednesday, beating the slumping Raptors 112-92.

Maurice Harkless scored 14 points and Paul George had 13 as the Clippers evened their road record at 6-6.

Before the game, Leonard received his championship ring from the 2018-19 season, when he helped Toronto beat Golden State in six games for the franchise’s first NBA title.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley scored 11 points in 19 minutes before leaving in the third quarter because of a concussion. Beverley collided with Marc Gasol’s shoulder as the Raptors center was setting a screen.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points, Norman Powell had 22 and OG Anunoby 13 as the Raptors lost for the fourth time in five games and dropped their third straight at home. Toronto set a franchise record with nine straight home victories to begin the season.

LAKERS 96, MAGIC 87

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LeBron James had 25 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds to help Los Angeles beat Orlando.

Anthony Davis had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who have won 13 of 14. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points for Los Angeles.

Jonathan Isaac led Orlando with 19 points. Evan Fournier had 18 and Aaron Gordon finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Lakers weren’t crisp offensively at the start of the game but didn’t have to be. Los Angeles limited Orlando to a season-low first quarter shooting of 19% (4 of 21) and turned that into a 26-9 lead.

PACERS 122, CELTICS 117

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and Aaron Holiday scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help Indiana rally past Boston.

Indiana trailed 94-84 after three quarters but took the lead for good on the first of Holiday's two 3-pointers with 4:16 left.

Kemba Walker scored a season-high 44 points and had seven assists — not enough to extend the Celtics' four-game winning streak.

Indiana snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series — including Boston's first-round playoff sweep last season.

Domantas Sabonis flirted with a triple-double before finishing with 15 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. Brogdon closed it out by making all six free throws in the final 17 seconds.

ROCKETS 116, CAVALIERS 110

CLEVELAND (AP) — James Harden scored 55 points — 20 in the fourth quarter — and Russell Westbrook added 23 points as Houston withstood an unexpected scare from Cleveland.

The free-falling Cavaliers have lost eight straight and 14 of 15.

Harden matched Kyrie Irving's arena record for points in a game, and his fourth with 50 or more this season bailed out the Rockets, who allowed the Cavs to score 24 straight points in the second half.

Cleveland was still up 108-107 when Harden, who came in leading the NBA in scoring at 38 points per game, dropped a floater in the lane. After a turnover by Cavs guard Jordan Clarkson, P.J. Tucker hit a 3-pointer from the corner and Clint Capela (13 rebounds) had a dunk following another Cleveland miscue.

The inexperienced Cavs crumbled in the final minute, making three turnovers.

