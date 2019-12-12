FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, Colombia's President Ivan Duque waves to police cadets, accompanied by his interim Defense Minister and Armed ... FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, Colombia's President Ivan Duque waves to police cadets, accompanied by his interim Defense Minister and Armed Forces Commander Gen. Luis Fernando Navarro, left, during a graduation ceremony for the cadets in Bogota, Colombia. Labor unions, student groups and ordinary citizens are expected to join in on Thursday, Nov. 21, in what could be one of the nation's biggest demonstrations in recent years, testing the Duque government as unrest grips the region. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

Former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos is refuting accusations that money from corruption-tarnished Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht made its way into his 2014 presidential re-election campaign.

The ex-chief of state told reporters Wednesday there is “not a single proof” that any unethical conduct took place after testifying for two hours before Colombia’s National Electoral Council.

Santos said he has largely kept silent for three years even as accusations swirled against him in order to avoid “politicizing justice.”

The National Electoral Council is conducting a preliminary investigation against the ex-president but no charges have been filed.

Santos is widely known for signing a historic 2016 peace deal with leftist rebels.

High-ranking politicians across Latin America have come under fire for taking money from Odebrecht in exchange for lucrative public works contracts.