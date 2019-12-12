Juventus' Juan Cuadrado, left, is tackled by Leverkusen's Julian Baumgartlinger during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverku... Juventus' Juan Cuadrado, left, is tackled by Leverkusen's Julian Baumgartlinger during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Juventus' Paulo Dybala attempts a shot at goal during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus at the BayArena ... Juventus' Paulo Dybala attempts a shot at goal during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates with his teammates after scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League Group D soccer matc... Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates with his teammates after scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus at the BayArena in Leverkuse... Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon gives instructions to his teammates during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen an... Juventus' goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon gives instructions to his teammates during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus at the BayArena in Leverkuse... Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Juventus finished the Champions League group stage with a 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen.

Juventus was already assured of topping Group D and seemed sluggish at times in Germany, before Ronaldo scored from close range off substitute Paulo Dybala's cross in the 75th minute. It was the Portuguese star's second goal in the Champions League this season.

Gonzalo Higuain made it 2-0 in stoppage time after another assist from Dybala.

Leverkusen had a slim chance of qualifying but needed to beat Juventus and hope Atletico Madrid failed to defeat Lokomotiv Moscow at home in the night's other Group D game.

Hope faded fast for Leverkusen as Joao Felix's 17th-minute penalty put Atletico on the way to a 2-0 win. The German club finishes third in the group.

Even with little chance of going through, Leverkusen put in one of its better performances of a group stage campaign which begun with three straight defeats.

Only a last-ditch tackle from Merih Demiral stopped Leverkusen taking the lead just before halftime, the Turkish center-back timing his challenge perfectly to dispossess Kai Havertz in front of goal without conceding a penalty.

Kerem Demirbay shot just wide early on, and Moussa Diaby hit the post with a speculative curling shot from long range.

Despite his goal, it was a mixed night for Ronaldo, who couldn't quite reach a low cross in front of an open goal in the 11th minute and shot wide 10 minutes after that.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports