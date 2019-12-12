Colorado State has hired Steve Addazio as its head football coach.

Addazio wasn't out of work long after being fired by Boston College on Dec. 1. He was 44-44 in seven seasons with the Eagles.

The 60-year-old Addazio steps in for Mike Bobo, who resigned last week after reaching a financial settlement with Colorado State. Bobo is now the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Addazio inherits a Colorado State team that is coming off a second straight losing season.

Before arriving at Boston College, Addazio was in charge for two seasons at Temple. And before that, he was an assistant coach on Florida teams that won national championships. While at Florida, he worked with Urban Meyer, who's been seen with Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker during the hiring process.

Addazio becomes the 23rd head football coach at Colorado State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25