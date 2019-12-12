BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2656
|Down
|17
|Jan
|2568
|Down
|17
|Mar
|2586
|Down
|18
|Mar
|2583
|2589
|2563
|2568
|Down
|17
|May
|2605
|2607
|2579
|2586
|Down
|18
|Jul
|2587
|2594
|2569
|2578
|Down
|14
|Sep
|2573
|2573
|2553
|2563
|Down
|11
|Dec
|2514
|2514
|2495
|2505
|Down
|11
|Mar
|2457
|2457
|2445
|2456
|Down
|10
|May
|2440
|2440
|2429
|2440
|Down
|9
|Jul
|2425
|2425
|2414
|2423
|Down
|9
|Sep
|2400
|2406
|2400
|2406
|Down
|7