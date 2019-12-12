  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2019/12/12 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2656 Down 17
Jan 2568 Down 17
Mar 2586 Down 18
Mar 2583 2589 2563 2568 Down 17
May 2605 2607 2579 2586 Down 18
Jul 2587 2594 2569 2578 Down 14
Sep 2573 2573 2553 2563 Down 11
Dec 2514 2514 2495 2505 Down 11
Mar 2457 2457 2445 2456 Down 10
May 2440 2440 2429 2440 Down 9
Jul 2425 2425 2414 2423 Down 9
Sep 2400 2406 2400 2406 Down 7