TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State junior running back Eno Benjamin declared Wednesday for the 2020 NFL draft.

Benjamin announced his decision on Instagram.

Benjamin is top 10 on Arizona State's career list in rushing yards, touchdowns, attempts and 100-yard games. He also set the school single-game record with 312 yards rushing against Oregon State in 2018.

“I've worked my entire life for this and today it has finally paid off,” he said. “I've dedicated countless hours to my education and sacrificed many things over the past three years to get here. As of today, I am an ASU alum.”

The hard-running Benjamin was fifth nationally in 2018 with a school-record 1,642 yards rushing and scored 16 touchdowns while earning third-team All-American honors from The Associated Press. He had 1,083 yards and 10 touchdowns with 42 catches for 347 yards and two scores this season.

Benjamin became the first Arizona State player to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons since Freddie Williams in 1974-75.

Benjamin is not expected to play in the Sun Bowl against Florida State on Dec. 31.

“It has been my pleasure to coach Eno these last two seasons. His contributions to this university cannot be understated and that goes beyond his historical performances on the field,” Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. “He has been a role model in the classroom and an incredible ambassador for Sun Devil Athletics in his community engagement. Eno exemplifies everything we hope to achieve with the young men that come through this program and I look forward to seeing him represent Arizona State at the next level.”

