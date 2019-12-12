India's captain Virat Kohli bats during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec.... India's captain Virat Kohli bats during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India beat West Indies by 67 runs in the third and final Twnty20 on Wednesday after getting three half-centuries from Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The three batsmen combined for 16 sixes and 19 fours as India notched up 240-3 after being put in to bat.

The result gives India a 2-1 victory in the series.

Rahul top-scored with 91 off 56 balls, while Kohli added 70 not out off only 29 balls. Sharma scored 71 off 34 balls as India notched up their third-highest total in T20 cricket.

In reply, West Indies could not keep up with the asking rate and were restricted to 173-8. Skipper Kieron Pollard hit 68 off 39 balls after the visitors were reduced to 17-3 in the fourth over.

India won the first T20 in Hyderabad, while West Indies won the second in Thiruvananthapuram.

