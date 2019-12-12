Hunt expands for Chilean plane with 38 aboard

Relatives of passengers of a missing military plane arrive at the Cerrillos airbase in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Seven hours after cont... Relatives of passengers of a missing military plane arrive at the Cerrillos airbase in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Seven hours after contact was cut off, the Chilean Air Force declared the plane a loss, though there was no sign of what happened to it. The Air Force said two ships, more than a dozen planes and three satellites were being used in the search. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

A Chilean Air Force helicopter returns from a search mission of a missing C-130 Hercules at the air base in Punta Arenas, Chile, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 201... A Chilean Air Force helicopter returns from a search mission of a missing C-130 Hercules at the air base in Punta Arenas, Chile, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Searchers using planes, ships and satellites were combing the Drake Passage on Tuesday, hunting for the Chilean Air Force transport plane carrying 38 people that vanished en route to a base on the frozen continent. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A Chilean air force F-16 fighter jet is directed on the tarmac as it arrives from searching for a missing C-130 Hercules transport plane, at the air b... A Chilean air force F-16 fighter jet is directed on the tarmac as it arrives from searching for a missing C-130 Hercules transport plane, at the air base in Punta Arenas, Chile, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Searchers using planes, ships and satellites were combing the Drake Passage on Tuesday, hunting for the plane carrying 38 people that vanished en route to an Antartica base. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A Chilean army rescue team prepares prior their departure to search for a missing C-130 Hercules transport plane, at the air base in Punta Arenas, Chi... A Chilean army rescue team prepares prior their departure to search for a missing C-130 Hercules transport plane, at the air base in Punta Arenas, Chile, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Searchers using planes, ships and satellites were combing the Drake Passage on Tuesday, hunting for the plane carrying 38 people that vanished en route to an Antartica base. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

PUNTA ARENAS, Chile (AP) — Chilean officials said Wednesday they have expanded the search for a military plane that vanished with 38 people aboard on a flight to Antarctica, and are now scanning an area of roughly 70,000 square miles.

Air Force Gen. Eduardo Mosqueira said the search area now covers an area of about 400 by 450 kilometers (250 by 280 miles) and he said improved visibility was helping the crews of searchers using planes, satellites and vessels from Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and the U.S. as well as Chile.

The C-130 Hercules took off Monday afternoon from a base in far-southern Chile on a regular maintenance flight for an Antarctic base. Radio contact was lost 70 minutes later.

The search area extends over treacherous waters of Drake's Passage between the tip of South America and Antarctica.

The plane was carrying 17 crew members and 21 passengers, three of them civilians.