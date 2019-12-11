Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolts NE Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County at 10:02 p.m. this evening (Dec. 11), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 14.0 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall at a shallow depth of 7.7 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as 4 in Yilan County, 1 in Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, and Hsinchu County. No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.