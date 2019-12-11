New Taipei plans an LRT line between Tamsui and Bali (image by New Taipei DORTS). New Taipei plans an LRT line between Tamsui and Bali (image by New Taipei DORTS). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A study for a light railway (LRT) linking Tamsui across the Tamsui River to the Bali District in New Taipei City received a green light from the Ministry of Transportation Wednesday (December 11).

When work eventually starts, it will need five years to complete the 5.6-kilometer-long line, including one station in Tamsui and six in Bali, the Central News Agency reported.

The New Taipei City will still have to give its verdict on Wednesday’s decision and pass it on to the Ministry of Transportation, with central government approval likely early next year.

The city estimates the cost of the project at NT$7.68 billion (US$252 million), CNA reported. The LRT line would add yet one more point of access to Tamsui, a popular weekend trip destination where people often complain about traffic jams and the lack of roads and public transportation. The district already has one LRT line, with another on the way.

