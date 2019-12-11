  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan plan for light railway across Tamsui River moves ahead

Tamsui-Bali LRT line will need five years to build

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/11 20:20
New Taipei plans an LRT line between Tamsui and Bali (image by New Taipei DORTS).

New Taipei plans an LRT line between Tamsui and Bali (image by New Taipei DORTS). (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A study for a light railway (LRT) linking Tamsui across the Tamsui River to the Bali District in New Taipei City received a green light from the Ministry of Transportation Wednesday (December 11).

When work eventually starts, it will need five years to complete the 5.6-kilometer-long line, including one station in Tamsui and six in Bali, the Central News Agency reported.

The New Taipei City will still have to give its verdict on Wednesday’s decision and pass it on to the Ministry of Transportation, with central government approval likely early next year.

The city estimates the cost of the project at NT$7.68 billion (US$252 million), CNA reported. The LRT line would add yet one more point of access to Tamsui, a popular weekend trip destination where people often complain about traffic jams and the lack of roads and public transportation. The district already has one LRT line, with another on the way.
light rail
light rail transport
LRT
Tamsui
Bali District

RELATED ARTICLES

Bikeway connecting New Taipei and Taoyuan inaugurated
Bikeway connecting New Taipei and Taoyuan inaugurated
2019/12/10 15:02
Museums in New Taipei to go sporty during 2020 Olympics
Museums in New Taipei to go sporty during 2020 Olympics
2019/11/28 15:21
Taipei Environmental Arts Festival creates lively atmosphere
Taipei Environmental Arts Festival creates lively atmosphere
2019/10/21 17:45
Five Taiwan school children complete part of Tamsui-Kavalan Historic Trails as pathway to graduation
Five Taiwan school children complete part of Tamsui-Kavalan Historic Trails as pathway to graduation
2019/06/23 17:35
Enjoy mesmerizing beauty of Taiwan’s Shikongzi Historic Trail near Shifen
Enjoy mesmerizing beauty of Taiwan’s Shikongzi Historic Trail near Shifen
2019/04/18 20:42