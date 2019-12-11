PERTH, Australia (AP) — Aleem Dar will break the record of most tests as an umpire in the first match of the series between Australia and New Zealand starting Thursday.

The 51-year-old from Pakistan will stand in his 129th test as an on-field umpire, surpassing the previous record of Steve Bucknor.

Dar has been umpiring in tests since 2003, his first coming in the match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka.

“This is one milestone I had never thought of when I began my umpiring career," Dar said. "It is a truly amazing feeling and a high point of my life when I take the field here in Australia, thousands of miles from where I started my international career at home in Gujranwala.”

Having officiated in 207 one-day internationals since 2000, he is only two matches short of the record in that format held by Rudi Koertzen of South Africa. He has also umpired in 46 Twenty20 internationals.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports