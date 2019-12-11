  1. Home
China to unify oolong tea standards with Taiwan

MAC doesn't want to mix tea with politics

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/11 16:30
The Chinese character for tea formed by oolong tea leaves (photo by Toby Oxborrow).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China said Wednesday (December 11) it would soon unify its standards for oolong tea with Taiwan’s, but in Taipei the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said tea was not a political issue and therefore did not need government interference.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) commented on the oolong tea standards at a news conference elucidating on its recent proposals for 26 new measures regarding Taiwan.

The new tea standards would encourage exchanges and trade, the TAO said, according to a report in the Liberty Times. The move followed visits by experts to the cities of Fuzhou and Xiamen in Fujian Province last May, during which they met with Chinese and Taiwanese tea traders and experts to understand current conditions and needs.
