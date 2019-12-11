TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 12) that flu vaccines distributed to city and county health departments across the country for this year’s second government-funded flu vaccination program, which was launched on Dec. 8, are sufficient.

In response to allegations that some local health offices are facing flu vaccine shortages, the CDC said that after a probe into the allegation, the agency found that a great many people had participated in the flu vaccination program, causing demand for the vaccine at some local health offices to exceed the amount received, hence the shortage.

The CDC added that it would immediately replenish the vaccine stocks of health departments where shortages have occurred at the local level.

As of Monday (Dec. 9), city and county health departments throughout the country have received a total of 3.17 million doses of the vaccine, the agency said. Minus the 1.14 million doses already administered, these health departments still have some 2.03 million doses available for use, the agency added.

The CDC urges members of the public eligible for the government-funded flu vaccination program to get shots as soon as possible.

For information about where to get flu shots, please refer to the this webpage or your city or county's health department website. For related information or inquiries, refer to the Taiwan CDC website or call the toll-free Communicable Disease Reporting and Consultation Hotline at 1922 (or 0800-001922).