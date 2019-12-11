Taipei mayor confirms 2024 bid for president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After months of speculation, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) finally confirmed Wednesday (Dec. 11) that he would run in the 2024 Taiwan presidential election if all goes well.

Despite his reluctance to join the 2020 presidential race, many political experts have suspected that Ko would not turn down his chance in 2024. On an online talk show on Tuesday (Dec. 10), Taipei City Government adviser and Ko confidante, Tsai Pi-ju (蔡壁如), nodded her head in affirmation when asked about the likelihood of Ko partaking in the 2024 election, reported New Talk.

Ko was invited to the Diang Show (新聞噹噹噹) of Taiwan Arts and Culture Television (TACT) Wednesday morning to talk about his expectations for the Taiwan's People's Party in the upcoming legislative elections. Ko confirmed that he would run for president four years from now, but said that his focus right now is being a competent mayor of Taipei until 2022, reported Liberty Times.

Ko stressed that many unfinished projects still need to be tended to by the Taipei City Government, including the renovation of Nanmen Market. Worrying about the political climate in 2024 would only interfere with his responsibility as city mayor, he added.