TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Seven leaders of prominent business associations will openly announce their support for Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) next week, reports said Wednesday (December 11).

The event has been made possible by former Vice President Lien Chan (連戰), according to the United Daily News. On the same day, December 17, Han will also address a Taipei event of his supporters in the labor movement.

A representative of Han’s campaign said next week’s meeting will try to emphasize Han’s popularity in contrast to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who recently said she did not have the time to attend a “Taiwan Economic Development Forum” with her two rivals, Han and People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜).

The cancellation showed how the president did not care about the business world, while 300 business leaders are expected to attend next Tuesday’s event to form a campaign group for the KMT candidate, according to Han supporters.

Only one month was left until voting on January 11, 2020, with candidates still uncertain whether a public debate will be organized. They will be able to present their policies live on television on December 18, 25 and 27, but not in debate formula.

