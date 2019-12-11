SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired right fielder Nomar Mazara from the Texas Rangers for minor league outfielder Steele Walker on Tuesday night.

The clubs announced the deal at baseball’s annual winter meetings.

The 24-year-old Mazara has tantalizing power but produced mixed results over his first four big league seasons. The 6-foot-4 slugger batted .268 with 19 home runs, 66 RBIs and a .786 OPS this year.

“He looks like he's 7 foot every time I see him in the box,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said earlier Tuesday. “Runs extremely well for a big guy. Can defend. Good arm. Brings a lot of qualities to the plate. Can pop one in the seats as quickly as anybody.”

Mazara projects to make about $5.5 million in arbitration and is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.

Walker was a second-round draft pick out of the University of Oklahoma in 2018. He batted .284 with 10 homers and 62 RBIs across two Class A teams in his first full pro season.

“He is a really good hitter, with both power and an advanced approach, and has an aggressive, winning on-field makeup,” said Jon Daniels, Texas’ president of baseball operations.

