TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn's subsidiary Fuscom Advertising Group is set to take over a Taiwanese coffeehouse franchise, saving the chain from closure due to perennial loss and mismanagement.

Crown&Fancy used to be one of the largest coffee shop brands in Taiwan, owning up to 70 stores across the country in 2017, a year after Tsann Kuen Enterprise, the country's largest home appliance and consumer electronics retailer, acquired the brand. It has since taken a nosedive to only 13 shops.

The founder of the coffee chain, Cheng Li-chien (鄭立鍵), was forced to withdraw from the management team in 2016 after the acquisition, and with him went his recipe for success in running the coffee shop bakery.

Commercial Times reported earlier this year that the new management team at Tsann Kuen made several decisions that pushed Crown&Fancy's loyal customers away, such as expanding outlets at less attractive locations and removing many bakery products from the shelves.

The missteps were said to have turned the cash cow that once earned NT$30 million (US$980,000) a year into a money pit that incurred a huge loss of NT$700 million in three and half years.

Crown&Fancy announced on Wednesday (Dec. 11) that the company will continue its role as a coffee bean supplier and provide top-notch beans to the remaining 13 Crown&Fancy outlets nationwide, saying Fuscom will take over the 19-year-old coffee house and continue to offer high-quality coffee to consumers.