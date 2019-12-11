All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 31 20 5 6 46 107 78 Buffalo 32 15 11 6 36 101 97 Florida 30 15 10 5 35 106 101 Montreal 31 14 11 6 34 101 103 Toronto 32 15 13 4 34 104 104 Tampa Bay 29 15 11 3 33 105 93 Ottawa 31 13 17 1 27 84 97 Detroit 32 7 22 3 17 67 129 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 32 22 5 5 49 117 93 N.Y. Islanders 29 20 7 2 42 86 69 Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85 Carolina 31 19 11 1 39 103 85 Pittsburgh 31 17 10 4 38 104 85 N.Y. Rangers 30 15 12 3 33 94 94 Columbus 30 12 14 4 28 76 93 New Jersey 30 9 16 5 23 74 111 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 32 18 8 6 42 94 88 Colorado 30 19 8 3 41 111 84 Winnipeg 31 19 10 2 40 92 83 Dallas 32 18 11 3 39 84 76 Nashville 29 14 10 5 33 98 93 Minnesota 31 14 12 5 33 92 101 Chicago 31 12 13 6 30 84 98 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 33 18 11 4 40 91 80 Edmonton 33 18 11 4 40 100 99 Calgary 33 17 12 4 38 91 98 Vegas 33 16 12 5 37 98 94 Vancouver 31 15 12 4 34 104 95 San Jose 33 15 16 2 32 89 114 Anaheim 31 13 14 4 30 82 92 Los Angeles 32 12 18 2 26 80 103

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1

Columbus 5, Washington 2

Ottawa 5, Boston 2

Calgary 5, Colorado 4, OT

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Florida 1

Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 1

Buffalo 5, St. Louis 2

Nashville 3, San Jose 1

Winnipeg 5, Detroit 1

Anaheim 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Dallas 2, New Jersey 0

Calgary 5, Arizona 2

Carolina 6, Edmonton 3

Toronto 4, Vancouver 1

Vegas 5, Chicago 1

Los Angeles 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.