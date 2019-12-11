The first provisional data of Earth's atmosphere collected by Taiwan's FormoSat-7 satellite can now be downloaded by the public from a government website, the National Space Organization (NSPO) said Tuesday.

The data contains information dating back from October of this year to Dec. 8, but starting Dec. 23, backlogs will be available in two-week blocks, the NSPO said.

The "Neutral Atmosphere Provisional Data Release 1," as it is called, can be downloaded from the website of the Taiwan Analysis Center for COSMIC (TACC) and may be used in scientific papers, the space organization said.

FormoSat-7, the second satellite constellation jointly developed by Taiwan and the United States, collects meteorological, ionospheric and climate data.

According to the NSPO, however, ionospheric data from the satellite will be released for public download at a later date.

Launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida in June, FormoSat-7 replaced the joint Taiwan-U.S. satellite FormoSat-3 and has the capability to collect three to four times more data, according to the NSPO.

The downloadable FormoSat-7 data is available at https://tacc.cwb.gov.tw/v2/download.html.