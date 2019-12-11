COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West Conference has suspended four Nevada football players for their roles in a postgame altercation against UNLV on Nov. 30.

The four were suspended for violating the league's sportsmanship rules, the conference announced Tuesday.

Defensive back Austin Arnold will serve a two-game suspension. Defensive back Daniel Brown and defensive tackle Hausia Sekona were given one-game suspensions, while linebacker Gabriel Sewell will sit out a half.

The suspensions will be in effect for the Wolf Pack's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl contest on Jan. 3. Arnold will also be sidelined for the season opener in 2020.

The league is still reviewing UNLV’s involvement and said an announcement will be made later this week.

In the game, UNLV beat rival Nevada 33-30 in overtime when freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad hooked up with freshman receiver Steve Jenkins for a 19-yard touchdown. Right after the winning score, some of the players began to feud in the end zone and near the stands.

