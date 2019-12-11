SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — No. 22 Seton Hall is going to be without junior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili for up to two months with a fractured right wrist.

The university announced the extent of his injury Tuesday, two days after he was hurt in a first-half fall in a game at Iowa State.

Mamukelashvili is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 51% from the field and 46% from 3-point range. His game had picked up late last month at the Battle 4 Atlantis, where he averaged 14 points, 5.7 rebounds and two assists while making 61% of his shots overall and 60% from long range.

“This is an unfortunate injury for Sandro,” said coach Kevin Willard, whose team is 6-3. “He was having a great start to the season.”

The Pirates' next game is at Rutgers (6-3) in the annual Garden State Hardwood Classic on Saturday.



