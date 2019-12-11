Leipzig's Timo Werner, left, challenges for the ball with Lyon's Lucas Tousart during the group G Champions League soccer match between Lyon and RB Le... Leipzig's Timo Werner, left, challenges for the ball with Lyon's Lucas Tousart during the group G Champions League soccer match between Lyon and RB Leipzig at the Lyon Olympic Stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

LYON, France (AP) — Memphis Depay underlined his growing value to Lyon as his late equalizer sent the French side into the Champions League round of 16 after a 2-2 home draw with Leipzig on Tuesday.

The Netherlands forward latched onto a loose ball in the penalty area and struck an angled shot into the bottom left corner in the 82nd minute. Referee Anthony Taylor gave the goal after a video review ruled out a foul by Depay on a defender as they challenged for the ball.

Lyon finished in second place with eight points, three behind Group G winner Leipzig — which had already qualified — and one ahead of Benfica in third place. Benfica goes into the Europa League after beating Zenit St. Petersburg 3-0.

It looked grim for Lyon at halftime with Leipzig leading 2-0 thanks to two penalties. The first was converted by Sweden midfielder Emil Forsberg and the second by Germany striker Timo Werner. Both were awarded following VAR checks.

But midfielder Houssem Aouar pulled a goal back for Lyon with a brilliant effort in the 50th, collecting the ball on the left of the penalty and cutting outside his marker before curling the ball into the top right corner.

Yet Benfica was still leading and, at this point, Lyon was in fourth place and out of Europe altogether.

Depay, who joined Lyon after an unhappy spell with Manchester United, then netted one of the most crucial goals of his club career.

Lyon was missing both of its first-choice full backs through injury and struggled to deal with Leipzig’s early attacks. Goalkeeper Anthony Lopes has made blunders during the competition and gave away an early penalty for impeding forward Yussuf Poulsen.

Forsberg coolly sent Lopes the wrong way as he slotted the ball into the bottom left corner after nine minutes.

Werner blasted a penalty down the middle and over the outstretched hand of Lopes in the 33rd, after midfielder Lucas Tousart clumsily barged Christopher Nkunku over.

Moments later, Nkunku had a few objects thrown at him from the crowd as he was taking a corner but none hit him.

Nkunku, who used to play for Lyon's French rival Paris Saint-Germain, glanced at the fans but otherwise did not react. The game continued following a very brief consultation between Taylor and another match official.

Depay was quiet until the end of the first half, when his flick reached strike partner Moussa Dembele, whose effort went off the crossbar.

Depay showed him how to finish and coach Rudi Garcia was fist-pumping as he ran onto the field to congratulate his players.

