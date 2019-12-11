Barcelona's Carles Perez, top, celebrates with Barcelona's Moussa Wague after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group F socc... Barcelona's Carles Perez, top, celebrates with Barcelona's Moussa Wague after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group F soccer match between Inter Milan and Barcelona at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan was knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 2-1 home loss to an under-strength Barcelona side.

Teenager Ansu Fati scored the winner for Barcelona four minutes from time after Inter forward Romelu Lukaku had cancelled out the opener from Champions League debutant Carles Pérez.

Inter, which had three goals ruled out for offside, needed to at least match Borussia Dortmund’s result against Slavia Prague to progress to the round of 16 but the German side won 2-1.

Barcelona had already won Group F and finished four points above Dortmund and seven above Inter, which will go into the Europa League.

The Spanish side rested a number of key players for the match, including six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

