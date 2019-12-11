NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli beat Genk 4-0 on Tuesday to progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League but it might not be enough to save manager Carlo Ancelotti’s job.

Arkadiusz Milik scored a first-half hat trick and Dries Mertens added a penalty in the 74th minute following a handball by Genk midfielder Casper De Norre.

It was a miserable Champions League debut for 17-year-old Maarten Vandevoordt, who became the youngest goalkeeper ever in the competition.

The result saw Napoli end a winless run of nine matches overall but Italian media reports that former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso will nevertheless replace Ancelotti.

Napoli ended the group stage unbeaten but finished second in Group E, a point behind Liverpool, which won 2-0 at Salzburg.

