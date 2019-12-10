NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|338
|168
|5-1-0
|5-2-0
|6-3-0
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|Buffalo
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|274
|212
|4-3-0
|5-1-0
|6-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|226
|301
|4-3-0
|1-5-0
|2-7-0
|3-1-0
|1-4-0
|Miami
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|221
|399
|2-5-0
|1-5-0
|2-8-0
|1-2-0
|1-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|317
|309
|5-2-0
|3-3-0
|7-3-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Tennessee
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|318
|255
|4-2-0
|4-3-0
|6-4-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|Indianapolis
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|296
|295
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|5-6-0
|1-1-0
|3-2-0
|Jacksonville
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|230
|337
|2-5-0
|2-4-0
|4-6-0
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Baltimore
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|430
|236
|5-1-0
|6-1-0
|7-2-0
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|259
|242
|5-2-0
|3-3-0
|6-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Cleveland
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|273
|291
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|6-4-0
|0-3-0
|3-1-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|12
|0
|.077
|198
|325
|1-5-0
|0-7-0
|1-8-0
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Kansas City
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|371
|281
|3-3-0
|6-1-0
|7-3-0
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|Oakland
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|258
|366
|5-2-0
|1-5-0
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Denver
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|236
|261
|3-3-0
|2-5-0
|5-5-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|289
|251
|2-4-0
|3-4-0
|3-7-0
|2-1-0
|0-4-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|334
|267
|3-3-0
|3-4-0
|1-3-0
|5-4-0
|4-0-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|297
|301
|4-3-0
|2-4-0
|2-2-0
|4-5-0
|2-1-0
|Washington
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|188
|310
|1-5-0
|2-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-7-0
|0-3-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|247
|362
|1-5-0
|1-6-0
|0-3-0
|2-8-0
|1-3-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New Orleans
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|344
|296
|5-2-0
|5-1-0
|2-0-0
|8-3-0
|4-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|378
|381
|2-4-0
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|4-6-0
|2-3-0
|Carolina
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|300
|360
|2-4-0
|3-4-0
|3-0-0
|2-8-0
|1-4-0
|Atlanta
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|300
|343
|2-5-0
|2-4-0
|0-3-0
|4-6-0
|3-2-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|309
|270
|6-1-0
|4-2-0
|3-1-0
|7-2-0
|3-0-0
|Minnesota
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|339
|249
|6-0-0
|3-4-0
|2-1-0
|7-3-0
|2-2-0
|Chicago
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|243
|232
|4-3-0
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|6-4-0
|3-1-0
|Detroit
|3
|9
|1
|.269
|287
|335
|2-4-0
|1-5-1
|1-2-0
|2-7-1
|0-5-0
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|397
|229
|5-1-0
|6-1-0
|3-1-0
|8-1-0
|3-1-0
|Seattle
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|341
|321
|4-2-0
|6-1-0
|3-1-0
|7-2-0
|3-1-0
|L.A. Rams
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|311
|262
|4-3-0
|4-2-0
|2-2-0
|6-3-0
|2-2-0
|Arizona
|3
|9
|1
|.269
|272
|374
|1-5-1
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-7-1
|0-4-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Chicago 31, Dallas 24
Green Bay 20, Washington 15
Minnesota 20, Detroit 7
Atlanta 40, Carolina 20
San Francisco 48, New Orleans 46
Cleveland 27, Cincinnati 19
Tampa Bay 38, Indianapolis 35
Denver 38, Houston 24
N.Y. Jets 22, Miami 21
Baltimore 24, Buffalo 17
L.A. Chargers 45, Jacksonville 10
Tennessee 42, Oakland 21
Kansas City 23, New England 16
Pittsburgh 23, Arizona 17
L.A. Rams 28, Seattle 12
Philadelphia 23, N.Y. Giants 17, OT
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.