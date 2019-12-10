TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Taiwanese artist Vincent Huang (黃瑞芳) has been tapped by Tuvalu’s government as the South Pacific country’s “Ambassador for Climate Emergency,” it was reported on Tuesday (Dec. 10) by CNA.

On Nov. 23, Huang was appointed by Tuvalu’s Cabinet as "Ambassador for Climate Emergency,” the first role of its kind, to coordinate climate affairs for the country. The report said he will link up with powerful people around the world to help the country build manmade islands as sea levels rise to crisis point.

Huang has displayed his works at the United Nations Climate Action Summit and the Venice Biennale since 2010. His aim has been to call attention to Tuvalu being inundated by seawater

The authorization ceremony took place on a Pacific shore with Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano. The pair stood in the sea as waves crashed around them, to create a sense of the climate emergency, the report said.

Natano proposed a manmade island plan to tackle the threat of rising sea levels, after he took office in September. When he was interviewed by Japan’s Kyodo News in October, he sought help from Japan and other countries for his plan, CNA reported.

Huang said he had contacted Prince Charles, who is known for his environmental concerns. He added that he will also link up with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a bid to enlist their assistance with the manmade island plan in Tuvalu.