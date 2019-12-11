Immigration official Peter Chen (center) helping sister of man left in Spain obtain documents. (Image courtesy of Peter Chen) Immigration official Peter Chen (center) helping sister of man left in Spain obtain documents. (Image courtesy of Peter Chen) (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly four decades ago, a Taiwanese man left behind in Spain by his sailor father following a venomous quarrel at sea hid away on a Spanish island, losing all contact with his family.

It was not until 2016 that the man's sister in Taitung received a message from more than 12,000 kilometers away informing her that her brother was still alive on the other side of the world.

The media reported that a man of Amis descent, who was born and raised in Taitung before being left in Spain in 1981 at the age of 17, came into contact with a Taiwanese sailor three years ago by chance. He then asked the sailor to find his family and inform them of his whereabouts, hoping to eventually return to Taiwan for a reunion.

With some effort, the sailor found the man's sister, surnamed Chen (陳), who told immigration official Peter Chen (陳允萍) the unusual story. She said that her father had regretted leaving his son in Spain and that after returning home, he made several trips back to the country in search of his son — but to no avail.

His son is said to have moved elsewhere in Spain out of anger to prevent his father from finding him.

Chen said the episode was her father's biggest regret on his deathbed. On top of that, a fire destroyed their house, and along with it, personal documents concerning her brother that had been in her father's possession during the quarrel.

The family then moved away to restart a new life. Their home telephone number was also no longer in use.

Three years ago, a Taiwanese sailor who had stopped off in the port city of Arrecife in Spain's Canary Islands happened to come across the long-lost son, who gave him the address and telephone number of his Taitung home and asked him to find his family. The sailor recalled that the man spoke fluent Spanish but could not speak his mother tongue, Mandarin, well, so they communicated through a translator app.

Although the sailor successfully carried out the mission, the Amis man's lack of a passport and personal ID prevented him from returning. His sister then sought assistance from the immigration office to draw up the relevant documents to pave her brother's way home.

Peter Chen (陳允萍), who assisted the family in obtaining the documents required and is now representing the Taiwan People's Party in the legislator-at-large elections in Taitung, told Taiwan News that the man is currently living with his family in Arrecife, where he works as head chef at a restaurant. After a 38-year hiatus, he is slated to arrive in Taiwan by the end of the year, Chen said.