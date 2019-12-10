  1. Home
  2. World

U.S. Congress to ban purchases of Chinese buses and railcars

Members of Congress see Chinese transportation technology as national security threat

  111
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/10 16:56
US Congress might ban buses by Chinese company BYD.

US Congress might ban buses by Chinese company BYD. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Members of the United States House of Representatives and the Senate have reached a consensus about a ban on the use of federal funds for the purchase of Chinese buses and railcars, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday (December 10).

The restriction forms part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), but would not work retroactively against agreements already signed, according to the Central News Agency.

The two Chinese companies most likely to be hit by the measure would be state-owned railcar maker CRRC Corporation and BYD Motors, a manufacturer of electric cars and buses which operates a plant in California.

While realizing the NDAA ban might lead to a loss of jobs inside the country, U.S. members of Congress reportedly said that national security would have to come first. There have been concerns that the Chinese-made technology could lead to Chinese intelligence spying on passengers and taking control of traffic at intersections through electronic means.
NDAA
National Defense Authorization Act
BYD
CRRC
Chinese technology
Congress

RELATED ARTICLES

US House prepares to vote on Xinjiang bill
US House prepares to vote on Xinjiang bill
2019/12/03 17:08
China's influence in W. Hemisphere threatens US interests: State Dept. official
China's influence in W. Hemisphere threatens US interests: State Dept. official
2019/10/24 17:26
White House petition to recognize Taiwan passes threshold in less than one week
White House petition to recognize Taiwan passes threshold in less than one week
2019/10/13 16:14
US lawmakers congratulate Taiwan on Double Ten Day
US lawmakers congratulate Taiwan on Double Ten Day
2019/10/11 15:40
Taiwan president meets US congressman, calls for closer ties
Taiwan president meets US congressman, calls for closer ties
2019/10/08 12:30