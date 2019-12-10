"Ip Man 4" is set be released on Dec. 20 in Taiwan. (Sky Film photo) "Ip Man 4" is set be released on Dec. 20 in Taiwan. (Sky Film photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The kung fu film "Ip Man 4: The Finale" unveiled a trailer on Sunday (Dec. 9) featuring Donnie Yen’s (甄子丹) heated battle scenes and the appearance of "Bruce Lee."

The kung fu film series "Ip Man" (葉問) has lasted a decade and "Ip Man 4: The Finale" trailers look at the stories behind the scenes. The final movie in the series features two kung fu masters, including Donnie Yen, and martial arts instructor, Yuen Woo-ping (袁和平).

The Yuen-directed fight scenes feature Wing Chun, Tai Chi, Karate, and Kickboxing. “Master Yuen always comes up with great new action scenes,” Yen said.



Yuen Woo-ping is the martial arts instructor for "Ip Man 4." (Sky Film photo)

The British actor Scott Adkins, who starred in the movie "The Expendables Two" takes on the role of Barton Geddes in "Ip Man 4." He said, “The speed that Yen moves and the Wing Chun style he uses just completely blew me away.”

Movie director, Yip Wai-shun (葉偉信), emphasized that people should focus on the reasons for the fights. He added, practicing kung fu is good for one's health and provides the power to stand up for justice.



Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins in a fight scene. (Sky Film photo)

Looking back on the Ip Man series, Yip concluded the low-key hero never intends to hurt his rivals badly, but he will always stand up to bullies. “This is the true essence of Ip Man.”

Additionally, Ip Man’s favorite student Bruce Lee, played by Chan Kwok-kwan (陳國坤), will fight with his iconic nunchucks. Also, the audience will see how Lee created the fight style Jeet Kune Do (截拳道).

"Ip Man 4" is released on Dec. 20 in Taiwan. For further information see the Facebook page.



Chan Kwok-kwan stars as Bruce Lee. (Sky Film photo)