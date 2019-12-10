TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. House and Senate on Monday (Dec. 9) reached an agreement on the final version of the fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which proposes the establishment of a U.S.-Taiwan cybersecurity task force.

According to the bill, a report should be tendered by the defense secretary within 180 days of its promulgation. The report should include a proposal to form a high-level, interdepartmental task force with Taiwan and future plans for bilateral cooperation in addressing online security issues, wrote CNA.

On the Taiwan Relations Act, the legislation requests a review of the extent to which Beijing uses military, economic, information, diplomatic, and other means to affect the safety Taiwan's people, society, and economy as well as the cross-strait military balance.

The act also calls for mutual visits by high-ranking officials and the regular transfer of defense articles and services through arms sales and industrial collaboration. This is to help boost Taiwan's defenses and prop up the island country by increasing its asymmetric capabilities, wrote CNA.

Highlighting the status of Taiwan as an important partner and regional player in Indo-Pacific, the bill also outlines policies for engaging with the island nation in live-fire military drills and humanitarian cooperation.