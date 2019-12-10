Wallace C. Gregson (left), Stephen M. Young spoke at forum in Taipei on Dec. 8, 2019. Wallace C. Gregson (left), Stephen M. Young spoke at forum in Taipei on Dec. 8, 2019. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the wake of Hong Kong's political unrest, many Taiwanese have come to realize that "believing China is dangerous," former AIT Director Stephen M. Young recently said in Taipei.

Young attended a forum held jointly by TaiwanThinkTank and the Washington-based Global Taiwan Institute on Sunday (Dec. 8) to speak on Taiwan-U.S. relations under the U.S.'s free and open Indo-Pacific policy, according to a CNA report.

When asked by the media about his views on the turmoil in Hong Kong, which has hit a six-month milestone, Young said it is sending a message to many Taiwanese, who have come to realize that believing China is dangerous. This has pushed Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to take a stronger stance against Beijing, he added.

"Taiwanese people are wise enough to recognize the fact that China's words of 'everything will be fine after reunification' can't be taken seriously," said the former leader of the de facto American embassy in Taiwan.

Beijing will not allow the unrest in Hong Kong to spill over into the rest of its territory, but this would be inevitable if dissatisfaction reached a certain boiling point, he added.

The forum's other notable participant was former U.S. Lieutenant General Wallace C. Gregson, who recognized Tsai's prudent attitude while dealing with cross-strait matters, saying he does not believe Beijing wants to cause trouble in the Taiwan Strait at the moment. However, if it did, both the Taiwanese and the American governments would know how to properly respond, he predicted.

"The U.S. will take progressive steps to strengthen bilateral ties in order to protect each other's interests," said Gregson. He also expressed his support of Taiwan's reopening of a representative office in Guam with the aim of increasing its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.