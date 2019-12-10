All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 32 22 5 5 49 117 93 Boston 31 20 5 6 46 107 78 N.Y. Islanders 29 20 7 2 42 86 69 Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85 Pittsburgh 30 17 9 4 38 103 81 Carolina 30 18 11 1 37 97 82 Florida 29 15 9 5 35 105 99 Buffalo 31 14 11 6 34 96 95 N.Y. Rangers 29 15 11 3 33 93 91 Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102 Toronto 31 14 13 4 32 100 103 Tampa Bay 28 14 11 3 31 103 92 Columbus 30 12 14 4 28 76 93 Ottawa 31 13 17 1 27 84 97 New Jersey 29 9 15 5 23 74 109 Detroit 31 7 21 3 17 66 124 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 31 18 7 6 42 92 83 Colorado 30 19 8 3 41 111 84 Edmonton 32 18 10 4 40 97 93 Arizona 32 18 10 4 40 89 75 Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 87 82 Dallas 31 17 11 3 37 82 76 Calgary 32 16 12 4 36 86 96 Vegas 32 15 12 5 35 93 93 Vancouver 30 15 11 4 34 103 91 Minnesota 30 14 12 4 32 90 98 San Jose 32 15 15 2 32 88 111 Nashville 28 13 10 5 31 95 92 Chicago 30 12 12 6 30 83 93 Anaheim 30 12 14 4 28 79 90 Los Angeles 31 11 18 2 24 77 102

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2

Florida 5, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 0

Arizona 4, Chicago 3, SO

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1

Columbus 5, Washington 2

Ottawa 5, Boston 2

Calgary 5, Colorado 4, OT

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.