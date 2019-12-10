TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mayors of New Taipei City and Taoyuan both participated in the inauguration ceremony for a 65-kilometer bikeway that now connects the two cities, CNA reported on Tuesday (Dec. 10).

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said that in an intercity meeting held on Feb. 12, the New Taipei and Taoyuan city governments agreed to extend the Dahan River Bikeway to link the two northern Taiwan cities, the news agency reported.

With the help of an NT$42.3 million (US$1.4 million) subsidy from the Water Resources Agency, the Dahan River Bikeway project was finished at the end of November, Cheng said, adding that the project included extending, widening, and resurfacing the bikeway with asphalt. Now cyclists can ride from Shihmen Dam in Taoyuan all the way to the Tamsui riverside in New Taipei, he said.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that with the bikeway, the two cities will become closer and more inseparable, according to the report. He went on to say that cyclists can now admire the scenery of the Dahan and Tamsui Rivers without having to take a detour.